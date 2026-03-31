Domodedovo Airport handles flights in coordination with relevant authorities

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Domodedovo Airport sends and accepts flights in coordination with the relevant authorities due to temporary flight restrictions in the area, the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

“Domodedovo Airport accepts and dispatches flights in coordination with the relevant authorities in connection with the introduction of temporary restrictions on the use of airspace in the area of this air hub,” it said in a statement.

The agency added that adjustments to the flight schedule are possible.