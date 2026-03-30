Russia condemns lethal attack on President of Iraqi Kurds Nechirvan Barzani — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia condemns a recent lethal drone attack on the residence of the President of the Kurdish Autonomous Region of the Republic of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

"Moscow is deeply concerned about the continuing armed confrontation in the Persian Gulf region and the growing number of attacks targeting administrative and civilian infrastructure," she stated.

"Reportedly, on March 28, the residence of President of the Kurdistan Region of the Republic of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani in the city of Duhok was struck by an unidentified self-exploding drone," the statement reads.

"We strongly condemn this attack designed to further widen the geographical scope of an unprecedented in terms of scale and devastation military and political crisis sparked by the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran," Zakharova noted.

"Russia is firmly in favor of the swift cessation of hostilities and the return to a political and diplomatic settlement. We consistently and persistently call on all parties to the conflict to refrain from attacks on non-military targets," she added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.