Iran delivers strike on oil refinery in Israel’s Haifa — agency

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. The Iranian military delivered a strike on an oil refinery in the Israeli city of Haifa, Iran’s news agency NourNews reported on Monday.

According to the agency, one of the fuel storage tanks went ablaze after the strike.

The SNN TV channel reported earlier that Iran attacked the industrial area of Haifa jointly with the forces of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement. SNN added that the Port of Haifa also came under the attack.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.