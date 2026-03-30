Indifference to US-Israeli aggression against Iran undermines UN system — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. The inaction of countries regarding the aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran will have negative consequences for the entire world order, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has stated.

"If today countries indulge this clear violation of the law or show indifference, the consequences of this will affect all countries. The fact that some European countries, even US allies, are trying to make far-sighted decisions regarding this imposed war indicates both their responsibility and their understanding that indifference, inaction, and indulgence towards evil and a clear violation of the law will very quickly entail consequences for the entire international community and the system built by the United Nations," the Iranian foreign policy department quoted him as saying.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.