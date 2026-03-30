Heating season in Europe being extended, gas withdrawal from UGS facilities accelerates

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The heating season in Europe, which is already the longest in five years, is being extended due to a slight cold snap in the region in late March and early April, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Gas withdrawal from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities amounted to around 150 mln cubic meters (mcm) on March 28, while pumping equaled 103 mcm. Gas volumes in UGS facilities currently total about 31 bln cubic meters (bcm).

European UGS facilities are currently 28.14% full (12.75 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years).

Since the start of the heating season on October 13, 2025, EU countries have withdrawn more than 70 bcm of gas from storage facilities. Net withdrawal is around 61 bcm.