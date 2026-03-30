Russia revokes accreditation of British diplomat — FSB

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed evidence of intelligence activity by a British diplomat whose accreditation has been revoked, the FSB said.

"As a result of counterintelligence work, the Russian Federal Security Service exposed undeclared British intelligence operating under the guise of the embassy in Moscow," the FSB said.

"It has been reliably established that Albertus Gerhardus Janse Van Rensburg, born on June 1, 1996, serving as the second secretary [of the British embassy] in Moscow, deliberately provided false information when filing for an entry permit, thus violating Russian laws. Simultaneously, the FSB of Russia uncovered evidence of intelligence and sabotage activities by this diplomat, posing a threat to Russia’s security, as attempts to obtain sensitive information during informal meetings with Russian economic experts were also documented," the FSB explained.

This evidence formed the basis for a decision by the Russian Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with relevant agencies, to revoke the diplomat’s accreditation, ordering him to depart within two weeks, the FSB said.

"The FSB of Russia will continue to act against intelligence and sabotage activities by foreign special services, using all available means," the security service concluded, cautioning Russian citizens to refrain from holding unsanctioned meetings with British diplomats, including within the premises of the British diplomatic mission.