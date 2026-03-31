Russia’s first deputy prime minister to visit New Delhi soon — Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov will soon visit New Delhi to meet with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Co-chairman of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"Our political contacts are developing very dynamically at all levels. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov will visit India soon to meet with the co-chairman of the intergovernmental Commission Subrahmanyam Jaishankar," he said.

"At about the same time, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Vladimir Yakushev will travel to India, and he has important party meetings scheduled with his Indian colleagues."