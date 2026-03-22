ROME, March 22. /TASS/. The statement of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slamming a defiant position of the EU regarding the ban on Russian gas supplies strongly resonates with Europeans, L’AntiDiplomatico news portal said.

"The words of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov awake a strong echo in Europe that is already experiencing the energy crisis," L’AntiDiplomatico said.

Peskov said on March 20 that the EU member-countries continue "shooting in the leg of their voters" by rejecting Russian energy resources.