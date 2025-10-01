Russia’s Ratnik soldier combat outfit outshines foreign rivals — commander

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Ratnik soldier combat outfit significantly exceeds foreign armor vests in terms of its protection, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief, Hero of Russia Colonel General Andrey Mordvichev said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"I want to specially focus on the results of the use of the Ratnik next-generation combat outfit that is mass-supplied to the Ground Forces and helps achieve our top priority: to preserve the lives and health of the personnel. The Ratnik combat outfit matches the highest standards of top foreign models and far surpasses them in terms of individual armor protection," the commander said on the occasion of Russia’s Ground Forces Day.

The commander also highlighted the growing role and number of electronic warfare systems. In particular, Silok, Pole-21 and Peroed jammers have demonstrated high effectiveness on the battlefield, he added.

Also, "trench-based electronic warfare systems" have acquired special importance in shielding troops at the engagement line, he said.

"We cannot but highlight the capabilities of the Iskander missile system. The missile launcher keeps confirming its high performance characteristics and is used not only to strike enemy amassment areas, key industrial installations and infrastructure but also to destroy costly Western-made weapons, in particular, Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers," the commander said.

Russia annually celebrates Ground Forces Day on October 1. This year, Russia’s most numerous military branch celebrates its 475th anniversary.