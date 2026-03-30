Iran blames Israel for attack on power, desalination plant in Kuwait

TUNIS, March 30. /TASS/. Iran did not strike the power and desalination plant in Kuwait; this was an Israeli provocation, Iranian Armed Forces’ Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari reported.

"The recent attack by the Zionist regime on a desalination plant in Kuwait, accompanied by accusations against Iran, is a sign of the meanness and baseness of the Zionist occupiers," the SNN TV channel quoted him as saying.

According to Zolfaqari, "US military bases, as well as their interests, infrastructure, and military and economic facilities in the region, will remain targets" of the Iranian Armed Forces. "Countries in the West Asian region must be vigilant against provocations by American-Zionist enemies aimed at destabilizing and destroying the region, and must put an end to the presence of the criminal American army and Zionist occupiers in the region," he added.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Energy Ministry reported that one person was killed in a strike on a power and desalination plant. The ministry blamed Iran for the attack.