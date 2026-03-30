Iran’s damaged nuclear sites pose no threat to public health — official

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. The Iranian nuclear sites that have been damaged in US and Israeli strikes pose no threat to public health, Mohammad-Reza Kardan, deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said.

"The damage that has been done so far poses no threat to public health. All security systems, along with environmental monitoring and emergency response systems, remain active," he pointed out, according to the AEOI’s Telegram channel.

According to Kardan, radiation safety and technical assessment groups look into all reports of accidents.