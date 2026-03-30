Russian air defense units distinguish Ukrainian decoys — soldier

MELITOPOL, March 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces use dummy drones during massive strikes by attack drones, but Russian anti-aircraft missile system fire units manage to distinguish these decoys, a crew commander of the Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system of the 58th Combined Arms Army of Battlegroup Dnepr, call sign "Berdyansk," told TASS.

He noted that the Ukrainian armed forces are attempting to launch massive strikes using various types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), but in the Zaporozhye Region, where the Berdyansk crew operates, the enemy cannot penetrate the air defense line.

At the same time, he noted, the Ukrainian military often use so-called dummy drones - decoys. "We study the tactical and technical characteristics of the enemy’s weapons, and the dummy missile has slightly different tactical and technical characteristics. Therefore, after tracking it, we determine that it is a false target and don’t engage it," Berdyansk said.