Zelensky seeks to fleece Middle Eastern countries — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, during his tour of Middle Eastern countries, is trying to fleece them by concluding military agreements with them, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"The countries of the region that Zelensky visited are certainly too smart to allow a man who, over four years, has subjected his country to a destructive war and created such tragedies for the Ukrainian people, to try to fleece them," the diplomat said at a briefing.

According to him, "linking the conflict in Ukraine with the aggression of the Zionist regime and the US against Iran is a catastrophic mistake." "I am confident that the countries of the region will not fall into such a trap. We thank the prudent representatives of some countries in the region who are trying not to be part of this illegal aggression against Iran," Baghaei added.

At the end of March, Zelensky went on a tour of the Persian Gulf countries, visiting Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan. During the trip, the head of the Kiev regime stated that he had reached agreements with these countries on military cooperation. Agreements on defense cooperation were signed with Saudi Arabia and Qatar.