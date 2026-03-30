Vucic hopes Europe will negotiate energy supplies from Russia

BELGRADE, March 30. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hopes that Europe will negotiate with Russia on energy supplies amid the emerging oil crisis caused by military actions in the Middle East.

"I hope that Europe will understand this, adopt certain changes or begin negotiations with other suppliers in order to minimize the scale of this oil crisis as much as possible. With Russia and with everyone else. I see no other solution," the Serbian leader said in an address to the nation.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier at a briefing that Russian-Serbian contacts regarding the gas contract are indeed underway. "Contacts on this matter are indeed underway," he said.

The current contract for the supply of Russian gas expires on March 31. Vucic said that it had been possible to extend its term by three months.

Peskov also noted that Russia is ready to remain a reliable supplier of energy resources to various markets, including Europe.

"Russia has been and is ready to continue to remain a reliable supplier of energy resources to any global markets, including the European one," the Kremlin spokesman said.