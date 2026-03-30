QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil begin LNG production at Texas terminal

NEW YORK, March 30. /TASS/. Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture of QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, has begun liquefied natural gas (LNG) production on the first processing line of the Sabine Pass terminal in Texas, according to the company’s press release.

Today LNG production began at the Sabine Pass terminal, marking the completion of significant efforts to construct, commission, and launch the first liquefaction train, Golden Pass President and CEO Alex Savva said.

The start of production paves the way for the shipment of the first LNG cargo and reaching stable liquefaction operations. The company expects to begin LNG exports to global buyers in the Q2 of 2026.