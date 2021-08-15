Putin posthumously awards military killed in Be-200 plane crash in Turkey

MOSCOW, August 15./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree awarding the Order of Courage to five servicemen killed in the crash of a Be-200 plane in Turkey on Saturday, the Kremlin press service reported on Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel Vladislav Berkutov, Lieutenant Colonel Vadim Karasev, Colonel Yevgeny Kuznetsov, Senior Lieutenant Nikolai Omelchenko, Senior Sergeant Yuri Chubarov were awarded for the courage and dedication displayed in putting out fires in the Republic of Turkey, the report said.