MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has almost completely lost control over Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region and the Russian flag has already been hoisted over the northern outskirts of the village, the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia, Vladimir Rogov, has said on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"The main events on the Zaporozhye frontline, of course, are taking place near Orekhov, especially in the Rabotino area. Organized resistance there has practically come to naught. The Ukrainian fighters fled: those who had the time and chance to do so. This is confirmed by abundant video evidence. Our flag has been hoisted on the northern outskirts of the village. It is a sure sign that our guys are everywhere in the village," Rogov said.

He remarked that there were no houses left in the village now, for which reason it made no sense to fortify positions there.

"Rabotino today, I should you could say, is ours, but to a large extent it is in the gray zone, because it is stupid for our men to stay there, exposed to bombardments. We need to push the enemy further away," Rogov added.

In late February, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian units had managed to gain a foothold in Rabotino as a result of assault operations. Until recently, the Ukrainian army had unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost positions by transferring reinforcements from other areas.