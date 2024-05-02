Georgian authorities decline invitation to visit US to discuss partnership — ambassador

TBILISI, May 2. /TASS/. Representatives of the Georgian leadership have rejected an invitation to visit the United States to discuss partnership and assistance to their country, US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan said.

"Recently we have invited senior members of the Georgian Government to engage directly with the most senior leaders in the United States to discuss our strategic partnership and any concerns with US assistance; unfortunately, the Georgian side chose not to accept this invitation," the statement said.

The ambassador also pointed out that the United States urges the Georgian government to "recommit the country to its Euro-Atlantic future, as written in Georgia’s constitution." At the same time, the US remains committed to a strong relationship between the two countries and wishes the Georgian people nothing but peace, stability, and prosperity, the statement emphasized.

On Wednesday, Georgia’s parliament passed the second reading of the bill "On the Transparency of Foreign Influence," which had been opposed by President Salome Zourabichvili, the opposition and Western diplomats, who see it as an obstacle to Georgia’s integration into the European Union. Opposition members and civil activists have been holding protest rallies in front of the parliament building in the country’s capital of Tbilisi since April 15.

In early April, the ruling Georgian Dream party announced its decision to reintroduce the bill a year after the initiative was quashed following mass protests. The bill is almost identical to last year’s, with one exception: the term "agent of foreign influence" has been replaced with "organization pursuing foreign interests." The initiative and its progress through parliament have led to constant protests in Tbilisi, which have escalated into clashes with security forces.