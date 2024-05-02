Sweden approves Quran-burning rally ahead of Eurovision Song Contest

STOCKHOLM, May 2. /TASS/. Swedish police have given permission to hold a Quran-burning rally before the Eurovision Song Contest in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper reported.

The demonstration will take place on Friday afternoon, the day before the official contest, on Gustav Adolf Square in the central part of the city. According to the newspaper, the police have also received requests for similar rallies on Saturday and Sunday.

In Malmo, two pro-Palestinian demonstrations are planned for May 9 and 11. A pro-Israel protest is also planned for May 9.

The Swedish Police Authority and Security Service are already preparing to provide security for the competition, whose semi-finals will be held on May 7 and 9 with the final set for May 11. About 100,000 people from different countries are expected to attend, which is about a third of the city's population. The event will be guarded by a large number of security personnel, although the exact number has not yet been announced.

In the summer of 2023, the country hosted a series of demonstrations where the Quran was burned, which caused an uproar in the Muslim world. On August 17, the "penultimate" terrorist threat level was declared in the country.

According to Swedish experts, the question of whether burning the holy book could constitute incitement against a group of people is a complex one. In 2023, the police denied permission for such rallies on the grounds that the protest could increase the terrorist threat to Sweden. The Court of Appeal later ruled that the police's decision was wrong and that there was no legal basis for refusing to allow demonstrations on the grounds of a threat to national security. The police may not authorize a demonstration if they fear it will cause unrest.