{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

EU eyeing response to Russian decision on assets of Italian, German companies

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree earlier, whereby 100% of participation interests in the Russian entity of Ariston and the Russian entity of BSH Hausgerate are transferred to be managed by Gazprom Butovye Systemy company

ROME, May 2. /TASS/. The European Union is considering retaliation measures against the decision of Russian authorities to transfer management of Russian subsidiaries of Italian Ariston and German BSH Hausgerate to Gazprom Butovye Systemy, Italy’s Minister for Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"We responded immediately to protect the Italian company that is, by the way, the leader in the Made in Italy sector. We decisively expressed our protest, calling the Russian Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry, and took steps to agree upon a prompt, common and decisive European reaction. We are in touch with the European Commission on the issue of measures that would enable companies, in respect of which such decisions were made by Russia, to compensate damages at the expense of assets of nationalization beneficiaries," the Italian minister said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree earlier, whereby 100% of participation interests in the Russian entity of Ariston and the Russian entity of BSH Hausgerate are transferred to be managed by Gazprom Butovye Systemy company.

Tags
EU
Cocoa beans prices plummeting on mercantile exchanges
The price weakening process has started recently because many companies halted procurements, the experts said
Read more
Accusations of Russia using chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces unfounded — Kremlin
"Russia was and remains committed to its obligations under international law in the aforementioned area," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
EU eyeing response to Russian decision on assets of Italian, German companies
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree earlier, whereby 100% of participation interests in the Russian entity of Ariston and the Russian entity of BSH Hausgerate are transferred to be managed by Gazprom Butovye Systemy company
Read more
Top security official advises West to keep door open for joint research work with Russia
Nikolay Patrushev cited recent research showing that a simulated eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera, which has shown increasing signs of active volcanic status over the years, and what consequences such a natural disaster could potentially leave in its wake
Read more
West bears responsibility for Afghanistan’s plight — Russian delegation
As the Russian delegation’s spokesman emphasized, "the determination of the Afghan authorities to correct the human rights situation in the country as a whole deserves support"
Read more
Zelensky cannot be legitimate president after May 21 — Medvedchuk
"Ukraine has already lost its statehood," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
Serbia sees China as reliable ally — candidate for premiership
Vucevic expressed the certainty that the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to Belgrade "will mark a new stage in the development of the firm friendship between Serbia and China"
Read more
Much to be done for recognition of Kiev regime's crimes as genocide — Kremlin
"There are already quite a few results, but some hard work in this area is still ahead," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
China strongly opposes illegal unilateral US sanctions — embassy
The anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Washington affected 21 chinese companies
Read more
Police detain 63 people at protest rally in Georgian capital
Six operatives of the Interior Ministry sustained various serious injuries
Read more
Russia calls for investigating mass graves in Gaza — Russian diplomat
"An independent international investigation in needed to bring the criminals to responsibility," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
French president doesn’t rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russia breaks front lines
Emmanuel Macron pointed out that "many countries understood" Paris’s approach and agreed "that this position was a good thing"
Read more
Sweden approves Quran-burning rally ahead of Eurovision Song Contest
In Malmo, two pro-Palestinian demonstrations are planned for May 9 and 11
Read more
Paris, London should reflect on need for tactical nuclear weapons — Macron
The French leader also emphasized that the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons was in the interests of the whole of Europe and the world
Read more
Colombia to sever diplomatic relations with Israel on May 2 — president
The Colombian government is radicalized against Israel, but at the same time it has not condemned the Palestinian Hamas movement for its attacks
Read more
Russian flag hoisted over northern outskirts of Rabotino in Zaporozhye — politician
Rogov remarked that there were no houses left in the village now, for which reason it made no sense to fortify positions there
Read more
Death toll in China highway collapse climbs
At least 24 people were killed
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
US Congress passes bill to ban enriched uranium imports from Russia
It now needs to be signed by US President Joe Biden
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Zelensky’s fate is sealed
The comment concerns both the fate of Zelensky and the outcome of the Russian special military operation
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukraine’s Operational Command South headquarters
The enemy’s troops and military hardware had been hit in 112 districts
Read more
Ukraine talks without Russia's participation not aimed at result — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia's position on the peace talks is well known
Read more
Odessa to break free from extremist grip — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova expressed confidence that rightful punishment would sooner or later come to those who committed what she said was a "barbaric crime that has no statute of limitations"
Read more
Azerbaijan’s president points to highest level of cooperation with Russia
Speaking of his recent visit to Russia, Ilham Aliyev stressed that it had been "very productive" and "once again demonstrated the strategic nature of allied relations" between the two countries
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Georgian authorities decline invitation to visit US to discuss partnership — ambassador
Robin Dunnigan also pointed out that the United States urges the Georgian government to "recommit the country to its Euro-Atlantic future, as written in Georgia’s constitution"
Read more
Putin to talk global security issues on visit to China — Kremlin
"Both international and regional security issues will be mentioned and touched upon one way or another," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Hamas to release Israeli soldiers, hostages under deal with Jerusalem — TV
The document provides for three phases, each of which will last about 40 days
Read more
US seeking to throw Balts, Poles, Germans, French ‘into fire of war’ — Medvedchuk
"They are clearing the way for this, since the Ukrainians are running out while the scheme of turning their deaths into America’s profits is waiting for new victims," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Read more
Mexico buys 30 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft from Russia — ambassador
According to the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, in 2014 the volume of trade between Mexico and Russia amounted to $1.78 billion
Read more
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Read more
Protesters in Tbilisi tear Russian flag
At first, protesters flocking around the staff entrance to the parliament building put the flag on the building’s gate and attempted to set it on fire, a TASS correspondent reported
Read more
Truck runs over 29 children in Kyrgyzstan
According to preliminary information, the hit-and-run on a group of schoolchildren was unintentional
Read more
NATO proposes $100 bln aid fund for Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
"In the coming weeks, during the negotiations, we will fight for Hungary’s right to stay away from this madness, from collecting these 100 billion dollars and pumping them out of Europe," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers have to pay ambulances to take them to hospital — US expert
The ex-Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor also noted the continued Russian advance on the front line
Read more
Latvia must name countries that allow Ukraine to hit Russia — MFA
In this way Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on a statement by the Latvian Foreign Ministry that Kiev had already received from some partners Western weapons with permission to use them for strikes on Russian territory
Read more
Russian forces use Kornet anti-tank system to hit heavy Ukrainian drone
According to the Russian defense ministry, man-portable anti-tank missile systems are widely used in coordination with drone operators to hit the enemy positions
Read more
Georgia’s riot police fire rubber bullets at protesters near parliament building
At least one person was injured
Read more
Chinese diplomat comments on Blinken’s warning on support to Russia
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian pointed out that the US was supplying Ukraine with arms and ammunition and at the same time making unfounded accusations regarding trade between China and Russia
Read more
Russian Defense Minister attends meeting on special military operation
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu gave instructions to take measures to reduce the maintenance and repair time for military hardware, increasing supplies of spare parts in combat zones and support areas
Read more
US authorizes energy-related transactions with Russian banks until November 1
According to the document, the banks in question include the Central Bank of Russia, VTB, Alfa Bank, Sberbank, Vneshekonombank, Otkrytiye, Sovkombank, Rosbank, Zenit and Sankt-Peterburg
Read more
Iran used Ghadr, Emad and Kheibar missiles to strike Israel, IRGC general says
It is reported that the US believes Iran has the largest ballistic missile force in the Middle East. Iran insists that its missile program is solely for defensive purposes
Read more
Press review: US to ban Russian uranium and Georgia pushes ahead with controversial bill
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 2nd
Read more
Syria introduces electronic visas — embassy
Syrian diplomats explained to TASS that a relevant platform will issue visas online, obliterating the need to visit an embassy or a consulate
Read more
US mercenaries let their fighting skills 'atrophy,' one of them says after trip to Ukraine
It is reported that a lot of Western soldiers struggle in Ukraine as things were not as they had expected
Read more
UNSC becomes hostage to US Middle East policy — Russian envoy
"The actions of our American colleagues do not reflect the principled position of the rest of the UN Security Council members," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Protesters in Tbilisi toss smoke grenade into parliament building’s window
Currently, the situation around the parliament building is relatively calm, with the square in from of the building being empty
Read more
Tucker Carlson interviews Russian philosopher Dugin
The interview lasted over 20 minutes
Read more
Donetsk official says Ukrainian troops left positions near Arkhangelskoye
Igor Kimakovsky also said Ukrainian troops suffered heavy losses at this section of the front
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy calls on UNSC to prevent conflict in Bosnia-Herzegovina
Vasily Nebenzya said that the situation in the country was getting worse
Read more
Zelensky bowing to Western pressure, ready to give Ukrainian lands away — official
"Contrary to the Ukrainians' interests, Zelensky, blindly obeying the external control of the collective West, wants to give its lands, cities and subsoil to other countries," Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out
Read more
Russia holds rehearsal of Victory Day air parade over Moscow
Two groups of aircraft, namely, a flight of Su-27 fighter jets, and Su-25 close support aircraft flew over Moscow’s Red Square, releasing fumes in the colors of the Russian national flag
Read more
Colombia withdraws diplomats from Israel — Foreign Ministry
Earlier, Colombian President Gustavo Petro promised to sever diplomatic relations with Israel on May 2
Read more
US fails to shoot down Iranian missiles, drones in strike on Israel — IRGC general
Ali Belali described Iranian weapons as "an important factor of strength and the exercise of power in the world"
Read more
Russia not invited to Ukraine conference 'at this stage' — Swiss MFA
It is reported that Switzerland is convinced that Russia must be involved in this process as "a peace process without Russia is unthinkable"
Read more
Europe facing 'triple existential risk,' Macron warns
According to the French leader, "a new geopolitical, economic and societal paradigm for Europe" is needed to address these challenges
Read more
Kiev troops face 'two-week difficult situation' near Chasov Yar in DPR — journalist
Kirill Sazonov noted that the situation is difficult for Ukrainian troops and especially dangerous on the flanks with roads leading to the city under constant fire
Read more
Zelenodolsk shipyard to float missile, patrol ships on May 7
Project 22800 ships with Kalibr missiles are brown-water multirole missile-artillery boats designed to destroy surface warships and boats and repel air attacks
Read more
West plans to give Kiev not only F-16s, but also weapons for them — Pentagon
"It’s not only the airplanes, but also the training of the pilots, training of the maintenance and also making sure we have the weapon systems to go with it," US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Brown said
Read more
Foreign agents law to accelerate Georgia's European integration, prime minister says
Irakli Kobakhidze said that Georgia will avoid even mental revolutionary processes
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine may develop into nuclear war, top Hungarian diplomat warns
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto recalled that after the outbreak of the conflict western politicians promised to supply the Ukrainian army only with helmets and blankets, then came weapons, tanks, warplanes
Read more
Zelensky’s gang must be severely punished — Medvedchuk
The ukrainian president, "his closest mates, their accomplices and those who committed crimes against civilians" should receive just punishment no matter which country they may be staying, leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Read more
US court sentences Binance founder to four months in prison — Bloomberg
A judge handed down a much lighter sentence than the three years sought by the prosecution, the agency reported
Read more
Snowden says shot down UFOs meant to divert attention from Nord Stream sabotage
According to him, "it’s just the old engineered panic" to ensure that national security reporters "get assigned to investigate balloon" nonsense "rather than budgets or bombings"
Read more
Crimea asks to initiate proceedings against Zelensky for terrorism against Russia
The territory of the Crimean peninsula is regularly being attacked by Ukrainian missiles and drones
Read more
Iran sanctions 5 US companies, 7 individuals for supporting Israel
The sanctions list includes the largest US arms corporations Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, and the company Skydio, which specializes in the production of drones
Read more
F-16 fighter jet crashes in US, pilot ejected
The pilot was the only occupant onboard the aircraft, Fox News television reported
Read more
Georgian parliament cancels plenary session after protesters storm building
On Wednesday, Georgia’s parliament passed the second reading of the bill "On the Transparency of Foreign Influence," which had been opposed by President Salome Zourabichvili, the opposition and Western diplomats
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
China holds objective, fair position on Ukraine — embassy to US
Liu Pengyu said that China had "never provided lethal weapons or equipment to any party"
Read more
Russian air defenses down fourth Ukrainian UAV over Belgorod Region
Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems had intercepted three Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region
Read more
US military aid unlikely to help Ukraine unless Kiev mobilizes more troops, expert says
According to senior research fellow at the London-based Royal United Services Institute Jack Watling, the US "aid package alone will not solve Ukraine’s larger problems" on the frontline
Read more
Press review: China to weather US storm and ATACMS not 'wonder weapons'
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, April 27th
Read more
Kyrgyzstan advises citizens not to travel to Russia
According to the Kyrgyz side, so far there have been no signals about cases of mass refusal of entry to Russia "to Kyrgyz citizens from the [country’s] diplomatic mission and consular offices"
Read more
Soros family makes deal with Kiev to use Ukrainian land as toxic waste dump — journalist
"This agreement authorizes the disposal of chemical waste from companies linked with financier George Soros in the black soil of Ukraine," he said
Read more
Musk says Ukraine should have reached agreement with Russia in Istanbul
Musk responded that he saw eye to eye with billionaire David Sacks, who said on the social network X that Kiev probably should have agreed to a deal in Istanbul
Read more
US embassy in Georgia supports protests against foreign agent law
Anti-government protests have been cropping up sporadically in the Georgian capital since April 15, when the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party started discussing the bill on the Transparency of Foreign Influence
Read more
Ukraine’s military command throws soldiers into battle without training, says POW
The POW said that the Ukrainian army was experiencing a shortage of personnel
Read more
Russia to continue cooperating with other countries mitigating sanctions-related risks
Russia plans to continue cooperation with other countries, and concurrently "mitigate risks related to such unfriendly, or rather hostile manifestations," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia says its FPV drones delivered 40 strikes on Ukrainian sites in Donetsk area
Operators of FPV also destroyed a large number of personnel and equipment in their area of responsibility, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Medvedev vows Moscow's response to US law on seizing Russia's frozen assets will sting
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman suggested enacting legislation to allow Russia to confiscate assets belonging to the citizens of unfriendly countries
Read more
US’ anti-Russia sanctions cast doubts on its constructive role in world — diplomat
The United States is seeking "to intimidate Russia’s partners, including China, to block the channels of normal foreign trade cooperation", Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
OSCE leadership ignores Odessa tragedy — Russian mission to OSCE
According to Maxim Buyakevich, there is no pressure on Kiev to investigate what happened
Read more
West attempts to bury Odessa tragedy — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik noted that the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will not conduct this investigation
Read more
Russian air defense forces block Ukrainian attempt to use ATACMS on Crimea — politician
The Ukrainians used several ATACMS ballistic missiles in an attempt to attack civilians on the peninsula
Read more
Kalashnikov ups firearms output 9% in first quarter
The company also upped civilian output 50% in the first quarter
Read more
Ukraine deploys reserves due to challenging situation near Ocheretino
Nazar Voloshin conceded that Russia had "certain tactical success" in the area
Read more
Ukrainians to reunify with Russia in ten years — Medvedchuk
Ukraine is "genetically linked with Russia," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Read more
French politician demands Macron drop plans to send troops to Ukraine
The French president said earlier in an interview with The Economist that sending troops to Ukraine could be considered based on Kiev’s request if Russian forces broke through the front lines
Read more
Gazprom posts net loss under IFRS for 2023 amounting to $6.8 bln
The group’s EBITDA amounted to $19 bln in 2023 against $44.9 bln in the previous year
Read more
Riot police detaining protesters near parliament building in Tbilisi
Several dozens of protesters are still staying in front of the parliament building, a TASS correspondent reported
Read more
Iran sanctions UK Defense Secretary for supporting Israel's actions — MFA
The ministry notes that Tehran introduces the sanctions against London "on a reciprocal basis"
Read more
Protest rally against Poland’s military support for Kiev held in Warsaw
The organizers noted on the X social network that the rally is attended by several hundred people
Read more
Ukraine joining EU impossible while fighting continues — European Commission ex-head
Jose Manuel Barroso pointed out that setting specific conditions for some countries joining the EU is not a good idea, as it "could lead to disappointment"
Read more
Example of Great Patriotic War veterans inspires amid current trials — Putin
President expressed hope that the festival would arouse great interest among the participants and become a bright event among the events dedicated to Victory Day
Read more
Russia making incremental progress in special operation — US intelligence official
Avril Haines said the supplies accelerated a "reconstitution of Russia's military strength" after a "costly" start of the country’s special military operation
Read more
Ukrainian politician names those behind Odessa tragedy in interview with TASS
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that in a premeditated act of intimidation, the Kiev regime led by then acting Ukrainian President Alexander Turchinov burned people alive inside Odessa’s Trade Union House
Read more
Russian troops liberate Berdychi community in DPR over past day — top brass
Russian troops inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Global Russia Manufacturing PMI down to 54.3 points in April — S&P Global
According to the study, higher raw material and transportation costs led to a faster rise in input prices
Read more
Exhibition of captured NATO military hardware kicks off in Moscow
In all, there are 32 items
Read more