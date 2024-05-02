EU eyeing response to Russian decision on assets of Italian, German companies

ROME, May 2. /TASS/. The European Union is considering retaliation measures against the decision of Russian authorities to transfer management of Russian subsidiaries of Italian Ariston and German BSH Hausgerate to Gazprom Butovye Systemy, Italy’s Minister for Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"We responded immediately to protect the Italian company that is, by the way, the leader in the Made in Italy sector. We decisively expressed our protest, calling the Russian Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry, and took steps to agree upon a prompt, common and decisive European reaction. We are in touch with the European Commission on the issue of measures that would enable companies, in respect of which such decisions were made by Russia, to compensate damages at the expense of assets of nationalization beneficiaries," the Italian minister said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree earlier, whereby 100% of participation interests in the Russian entity of Ariston and the Russian entity of BSH Hausgerate are transferred to be managed by Gazprom Butovye Systemy company.