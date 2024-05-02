Ukraine joining EU impossible while fighting continues — European Commission ex-head

BRUSSELS, May 2. /TASS/. Ukraine's integration into the European Union is unrealistic while the country is at war, former head of the European Commission (2004-2014) Jose Manuel Barroso told the Euractiv news outlet in an interview.

Commenting on last summer's instruction from European Council President Charles Michel that the bloc should prepare to expand to the Western Balkans by 2030, Barroso pointed out that setting specific conditions for some countries joining the EU is not a good idea, as it "could lead to disappointment." Regarding Ukraine, "the reality is that the EU cannot bring in a country that is at war," he added.

Last fall, Michel said in an interview with Der Spiegel that Ukraine could join the EU in 2030 if it met all necessary conditions. A number of European politicians criticized him for this statement, calling it irresponsible.

EU leaders at a meeting in Brussels on December 14-15, 2023 decided to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the organization. However, the European Commission first had to choose an "appropriate moment" to actually start the negotiations, prepare a framework for them and present it to the EU Council. Negotiations are expected to begin in the fall at the earliest.

Currently, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine and Montenegro have official candidate status. Brussels is pressuring Serbia to agree to grant this status to unrecognized Kosovo, which would effectively mean recognizing the province's independence.