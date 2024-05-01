NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. Elon Musk agrees with those who believe that Ukraine should have concluded an agreement with Russia in Istanbul back in 2022.

Musk responded that he saw eye to eye with billionaire David Sacks, who said on the social network X that Kiev probably should have agreed to a deal in Istanbul.

The first talks between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the special military operation were held in early March 2022 in Belarus, but failed to yield tangible results. On March 29, 2022, another round followed in Istanbul, when Moscow first received from Kiev the principles of a possible future agreement formulated on paper. It included, among other things, commitments to Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned status and its vow not to deploy foreign weapons, including nuclear weapons, on its territory. At the very last moment Kiev unilaterally severed the negotiation process.