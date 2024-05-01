Russian Defense Minister attends meeting on special military operation

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held a meeting at the headquarters of Russia’s unified group of forces and received reports on the current situation in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the meeting, the Russian defense minister noted that battlegroups continue implementing their tasks on operational directions in accordance with the plan of the special military operation and pointed out the necessity to increase supplies of weapons, military hardware and munitions," the military agency said.

Shoigu said that it is necessary to increase the volume and quality of arms supplies and military hardware to support the needed rate of advance in the special operation zone.

He gave instructions to take measures to reduce the maintenance and repair time for military hardware, increasing supplies of spare parts in combat zones and support areas.