China holds objective, fair position on Ukraine — embassy to US

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. China holds an unbiased and fair position on the situation in Ukraine and has never supplied weapons to any of the parties to the conflict, Liu Pengyu, the spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, has told TASS.

"On Ukraine, China’s position has been just and objective. We have worked actively to promote talks for peace and a political settlement. The government oversees the export of dual-use articles in accordance with the laws and regulations," he said. "China is neither the one that created the conflict nor a party to it, and has never provided lethal weapons or equipment to any party. We never fan the flames or seek selfish gains, and we will certainly not accept being the scapegoat."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged on April 26 that China is not supplying any weapons or combat vehicles to Russia. At the same time, he said that China is number-one supplier of critical components for Russia’s defense companies.

On May 1, the US Department of the Treasury has unveiled Washington's new package of anti-Russian sanctions. The list of those facing restrictions includes 29 individuals and more than 250 legal entities from several countries, including 21 Chinese companies.