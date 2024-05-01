Syria introduces electronic visas — embassy

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Syria introduced electronic entry visas on May 1, including for Russian citizens, the country’s embassy in Moscow told TASS.

"We confirm this information [about e-visas]," the diplomatic agency said.

Syrian diplomats explained to TASS that a relevant platform will issue visas online, obliterating the need to visit an embassy or a consulate. The review time is up to 72 hours.

Earlier, Syrian Tourism Minister Mohammad Rami Radwan Martini announced the introduction of e-visas in order to simplify entry.