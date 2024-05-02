Ukraine’s military command throws soldiers into battle without training, says POW

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military command throws unprepared soldiers into battle, Ukrainian prisoner-of-war (POW) Oleg said on Thursday.

"[The military command] treats soldiers like some kind of cattle, badly. Unprepared servicemen are sent to the frontline. There is a shortage of personnel and, perhaps, this is why they act like this," the POW said in a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian soldiers are given just several days to prepare for accomplishing objectives in the zone of the special military operation, he said.

"There were guys who refused to be sent to the frontline. They did not want to go there. They said they agreed doing their work but they did not agree to go to the frontline and refused to go there," the captured Ukrainian soldier said.