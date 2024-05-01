Russia says its FPV drones delivered 40 strikes on Ukrainian sites in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Operators of FPV attack drones at the 1st Army Corps of the battlegroup South delivered more than 40 strikes on Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past day, operators of FPV drones carried out more than 40 strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, destroying a large number of personnel and equipment in their area of responsibility," the ministry said.

The ministry said drone units of the 1st Army Corps of the battlegroup South destroy Ukrainian targets and personnel at positions along the engagement line in the Donetsk direction every day.