Death toll in China highway collapse climbs

BEIJING, May 1. /TASS/. At least 24 people were killed when a section of a mountainside highway collapsed in Guangdong province in south China, Xinhua said.

Earlier, the news agency reported 19 fatalities and 30 injured.

The incident occurred overnight on Wednesday with 18 vehicles falling into a massive gash in the forested mountainside below the highway. Some cars caught fire in the process.

Local authorities said that the collapse may have been triggered by heavy rains that pounded the province last week.