Example of Great Patriotic War veterans inspires amid current trials — Putin

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The moral example of veterans of the Great Patriotic War serves as a firm support in the era of trials that Russia is currently struggling through, President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the participants in the international music festival Road to Yalta.

"The great spiritual moral example of the generation of victors today, during the most difficult trials, provides reliable support for us. It helps with the education of young people and with strengthening the values that unite and consolidate our society," reads Putin’s address, uploaded to the Kremlin website.

Putin expressed hope that the festival would arouse great interest among the participants and become a bright event among the events dedicated to Victory Day.

"The idea to hold this festival serves the cause of preserving our cultural and historical heritage, the memory of the events of the Great Patriotic War, the heroism of our people who defended the freedom of the Fatherland and defeated Nazism," Putin said. He appreciated "the selfless and creative efforts of the festival’s organizers" and wished health and unforgettable impressions to the guests.

The 6th International Music Festival Road to Yalta opened in the Small Hall of the State Kremlin Palace on Sunday. Vocalists from 15 countries, including Madagascar, Greece and Germany, took part in the first competition day.