Kyrgyzstan advises citizens not to travel to Russia

BISHKEK, May 2. /TASS/. The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to temporarily refrain from traveling to Russia.

"The ministry recommends our fellow citizens who do not have good reasons for traveling to Russia to temporarily refrain from traveling to its territory until the previously introduced additional security measures and the regime of intensified control of passage through the state border are lifted, and if the visit is necessary, to monitor ii advance the restrictions on entry to Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Kyrgyz side, so far there have been no signals about cases of mass refusal of entry to Russia "to Kyrgyz citizens from the [country’s] diplomatic mission and consular offices."

"At the same time, the Kyrgyz ministry and foreign missions are monitoring the current situation in Russia and its impact on the legal situation of Kyrgyz citizens," the ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry recommended that in case of "unforeseen circumstances or urgent questions," Kyrgyz citizens should contact the hotline of the country’s embassy in Moscow.