Putin to talk global security issues on visit to China — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will broach the topics of global and regional security during his upcoming visit to China, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Both international and regional security issues will be mentioned and touched upon one way or another," he said, when asked if the agenda of Putin’s China visit would include arms control issues in light of US activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Peskov told reporters on April 26 that preparations for the Russian president’s visit to China were in their final stages. Putin himself said at a congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on April 25 that his China visit was scheduled for May.

Putin promised that he would give one of his favorite books - What Is to Be Done? by Nikolay Chernyshevsky - to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The book, conveyed by one of the congress participants, carries a library stamp dated June 15, 1953, which is the date of the Chinese leader’s birth.