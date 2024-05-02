Kalashnikov ups firearms output 9% in first quarter

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Company said it had mounted the production of firearms nine percent in the first quarter of 2024 against the same period in 2023.

"The output of firearms grew close to nine percent. In the first quarter the Kalashnikov began to ship upgraded AK-12 assault rifles of the 2023 model to the customer. The production plan for guided missiles and munitions is fulfilled ahead of schedule 13% The division of machine tool manufacturing showed the biggest growth since the beginning of the year. The output of 250 ITVM tools more than doubled in the first quarter against the same period last year," it said.

The company also upped civilian output 50% in the first quarter. The income grew 37%