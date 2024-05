DONETSK, May 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have abandoned their positions near the settlement of Arkhangelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, said Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the DPR’s head.

"The enemy could not withstand the onslaught of our artillery and the Aerospace Forces near Arkhangelskoye and left their positions," Kimakovsky told TASS.

He also said Ukrainian troops suffered heavy losses at this section of the front.