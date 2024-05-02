Ukrainians to reunify with Russia in ten years — Medvedchuk

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Ukraine will inevitably reunify with Russia within the years, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party (outlawed in Ukraine), said in an interview with TASS.

"What can be said about the future of the country, which once was called Kievan Rus, Novorossia, Ukraine, the name deriving from the old Slavic term for 'borderland,' Russia’s borderland? It is genetically linked with Russia and this link can be terminated when the entire people is exterminated," he said when asked about his vision of Ukraine’s future in ten years.

"The process of the reintegration of Ukrainians on the basis of the right to self-determination has kicked off and will get implemented in ten years. The Ukrainians will inevitably reunify with Russia," he added.