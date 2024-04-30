{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s UN envoy calls on UNSC to prevent conflict in Bosnia-Herzegovina

Vasily Nebenzya said that the situation in the country was getting worse

UNITED NATIONS, May 1. /TASS/. The UN Security Council should help prevent a conflict in Bosnia-Herzegovina where the situation is deteriorating quickly, Russia's envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The reason why the Russian Federation has requested today's meeting is the sharp deterioration of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The already fragile situation in that country risks deteriorating further in the near future," he said. "We often hear in this chamber that the Security Council must prevent conflicts. Many countries declare this issues to be at the top of their agenda, and the UN secretary general often speaks about it. The situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in our view, is exactly the case where the Council can show its worth in terms of prevention."

The Security Council "needs to react to the situation," the diplomat said.

Nebenzya said Security Council members, including Russia, had received a letter requesting an urgent meeting of the Security Council from the Serbian member of the BiH Presidency, Zeljka Cvijanovic. The letter said that "critical developments are taking place in her country, a part of which she represents, that could undermine the functionality and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina," according to the Russian diplomat.

Russia, Turkey to hold consultations on issues on UN agenda — Russian foreign ministry
It will be another round of bilateral consultations, a Russian foreign ministry official said
Conflict in Ukraine may develop into nuclear war, top Hungarian diplomat warns
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto recalled that after the outbreak of the conflict western politicians promised to supply the Ukrainian army only with helmets and blankets, then came weapons, tanks, warplanes
Another attempted military coup thwarted in Burkina Faso, media outlet reports
According to the report, the plotters planned to stage an explosion inside the presidential residence
Two police officers killed in militant attack in Russia’s North Caucasus
Several improvised explosive devices were found at the scene
Lavrov informs Tajik counterpart about terrorism-prevention measures in Russia
Tthe two top diplomats agreed that it is necessary to continue developing the time-tested Russian-Tajik allied relations of strategic partnership and strengthen their positive dynamics
UN chief calls for letting int’l investigators to sites of mass graves in Gaza
According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, more than 330 bodies have been recovered from mass graves following Israeli troops’ withdrawal
One woman killed, another one wounded in Ukraine’s shelling of Kursk Region village
According to region’s governor Roman Starovoit, two civilians were wounded in the shelling attack on the village in the morning
Several settlements come under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
A shelling attack on the village of Tetkino caused fire, which damaged four single-family houses and an auxiliary building
Russian tourists flock to North Korea — embassy
"Today, under the two countries’ leaders’ special attention, political contacts, exchanges, cooperation in the economic, culture, science and other areas are developing with renewed momentum," Minister Plenipotentiary of the republic's embassy in Russia Lee Yong Zin said
France denies Olympic accreditation to volunteers from Russia
Paris 2024 volunteer program director Alexandre Morenon-Conde said on March 21, 2023 that the volunteer program was open for all, without any exclusions
First group of suspected coup plotters goes on trial in Germany
Federal prosecutors filed charges in the case against a total of 27 people
NATO has had no designs against Russia, will never have them, Blinken claims
During the July 2023 summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders called Russia "the most serious and direct threat to security"
Russia’s Battlegroup East improves positions in DPR, hits roughly 100 Ukrainian troops
Ukrainians lost two pickup trucks and two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers
Prosecutors call to arrest one of Russia’s richest men over alleged alcohol smuggling
Media reports said that the businessman flew to Moscow on Monday and was detained the next day
Yet another Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
The attack occurred around 8:00 pm Moscow time on April 30
Russian troops recover first Abrams tank from special military operation zone
It will be put on public display at the Patriot Park on Poklonnaya Hill
Musk concurs that civil war looming in West
The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"
Ukrainian government allocates $392 million to buy more drones
Ukraine’s government has already allocated more than $1 billion to purchase drones this year
Ukrainian forces lost up to 50 soldiers in a day in Kupyansk area — top brass
"In the Kupyansk direction, air strikes and artillery fire from the Western group of forces hit units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Gryanikovka in the Kharkov region and Rozovka in the Lugansk People's Republic" Konashenkov said
Russian Pantsir-S air defense takes down some 100 drones around the world
Pantsir-S system is designed for close-range air protection of civilian and military objects
Panic on frontline growing on Ukrainian side — Kremlin
Russia must support the current dynamics in the special military operation zone, Dmitry Peskov said
Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Russian border and South China Sea runs hot
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 24th
Kremlin spokesman says Zelensky’s fate is sealed
The comment concerns both the fate of Zelensky and the outcome of the Russian special military operation
Xi Jinping to pay official visit to Serbia on May 7-8
It was previously reported that Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5 to May 10
Medicine for Bekhterev’s disease may cause medical tourism to Russia — Health Minister
Previously, the media reported that the Russian Health Ministry registered the first treatment for the Bekhterev’s disease in the world
Ukrainian drone drops munition onto house in Kursk Region village, killing civilian
One civilian died in a subsequent fire
German minister highlights Soviet troops’ role in liberating Auschwitz-Birkenau camp
According to German Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir, the lesson of National Socialism is that war must never happen again
Putin makes 90-year-old writer, US resident Garri Karolinsky Russian citizen
According to media outlets, Garri Karolinsky resides in New York and in recent years, at the invitation of the Russian side, has participated in the Congress of Compatriots in Moscow and in compatriot forums held in Crimea
Russian aerospace forces hit two terrorists base in Syria’s Homs governorate
Deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Yury Popov also said that during the day, no shelling attacks on the positions of government forces were reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone
Russian air defenses down aerial target near Belgorod, governor says
There were no casualties or damage though
Russian drivers bought 500,000 baseball bats last year to settle road disputes — police
Only one pair of baseball gloves and one ball was sold over that year
Involvement of US nuclear potential in drills around DRPK affects Russia’s interests
Vasily Nebenzya noted the militarization of the region with direct involvement of Washington and other NATO member states, "located tens of thousands of kilometers away from North Korea"
Ukraine to either surrender on Moscow’s terms or cease to exist — top Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the outcome also includes economic problems in Europe and the US, as well as a lack of manpower for the Ukrainian armed forces
US effectively dooms Ukraine by its new decisions, Russian envoy says
"The American aid won’t save Zelensky. New weapons will be destroyed, and the special military operation goals will be achieved," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Manufacturer of Kalibr, Iskander missiles builds up capacity as state defense order grows
The result was achieved thanks to the expansion of the company's production capacity and transition to 24-hour three-shift mode of assembly of components at all affiliated plants
Russia’s upgraded MiG-31 fighters to provide security for Northern Sea Route
It was reported on March 26 that for the first time in the Russian Navy’s history two MiG-31 fighters performed a flight over the North Pole with mid-air refueling
Riot police break up protest rally near parliamentary building in Tbilisi
Several thousand people have been protesting against the law on foreign agents
Police using tear gas against protesters in Tbilisi
Police are trying to push the protesters off the building
Netanyahu vows Israel will conduct operation in Rafah in any case
Israeli Prime Minister stressed that this will be done regardless of the potential agreement with the Palestinian radicals on the release of hostages
G7 agrees to work toward transitioning away from Russian gas imports
In a separate statement, the Group of Seven reaffirmed its commitment to reduce reliance on civil Russian nuclear-related goods
Armenia, Russia in dialogue to resolve problems in relations — top Armenian diplomat
Some issues require complete mutual understanding, but Isuch problems exist in any relations, said Armenian Foreign Minister Aarat Mirzoyan
Russia develops world’s first light drone with hybrid engine
The hybrid powerplant boosts the drone’s flight duration
Top security official advises West to keep door open for joint research work with Russia
Nikolay Patrushev cited recent research showing that a simulated eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera, which has shown increasing signs of active volcanic status over the years, and what consequences such a natural disaster could potentially leave in its wake
Russia’s Battlegroup East takes new positions near Ugledar — top brass
One of the assault regiment commanders told that Ukrainian units frequently deliver erroneous artillery strikes on their own positions
Russia favors increasing role of SCO, BRICS, CIS, CSTO globally — foreign policy concept
The document notes the promotion of "constructive dialogue, partnerships, and cross-fertilization of various cultures, religions and civilizations"
Press review: China to weather US storm and ATACMS not 'wonder weapons'
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, April 27th
Kiev regime’s brutality: Ukrainian POWs open up about ruthless anti-retreat squads
According to one of them, a platoon, which refused to fight, left, and no one ever saw them again
Russia, Turkey to hold consultations on issues on UN agenda — Russian foreign ministry
It will be another round of bilateral consultations, a Russian foreign ministry official said
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Press review: GOP tussles over Ukraine bill and Putin, Aliyev talk partnership
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 23rd
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day
Three pairs of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated airspace in the al-Tanf area
Russian forces liberate settlement of Semyonovka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Inflicting a defeat on forces of the 68th Infantry Brigade, the 23rd and 115th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 109 Territorial Defense Brigade and mercenaries from the International Legion near Novoalexandrovka, Arkhangelskoye, Tarasovka and Zavetonoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Chinese diplomat comments on Blinken’s warning on support to Russia
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian pointed out that the US was supplying Ukraine with arms and ammunition and at the same time making unfounded accusations regarding trade between China and Russia
US undermines participation of Russian representative in UN Committee on Information
Dmitry Polyansky added that Moscow hoped that the current situation will be "cardinally corrected." He also reiterated that legally binding agreements with the host country existed
Press review: Belarus' new national security strategy and Russia, US butt heads at UN
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 26th
Hamas receives proposal to release 33 hostages in exchange to ceasefire — TV
The proposal consists of two phases, the first of which calls for 20 to 33 hostages to be released in exchange for the pause in hostilities
Musk sees plans for ten-year security agreement for Ukraine as ‘insane’
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that Ukrainian and US officials were discussing the amount of military, financial and other aid to Kiev for the next ten years as part of talks on a bilateral security agreement
Kiev openly flaunts involvement in murder of Russian journalists — Russian mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky noted that Russian journalist Daria Dugina, military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, Tavriya broadcasting company editor-in-chief Rostislav Zhuravlyov, Rossiya-24 TV reporter Boris Maksudov were killed by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and their agents
Russia developing new combat helicopter for Airborne Force
The new chopper will be a follow-up of Mil Mi-24 and Mi-35 models, a source said
Ukrainian command throws unfit soldiers to front line in Ocheretino, POW recounts
Alexander Vedernikov was mobilized for military service in the Rovno Region as "relatively fit" and had not received any special training
Riot police dispersing protest rally in Tbilisi
Police are detaining the protesters who are tossing bottles and other objects at them
US defeat in Ukraine only matter of time, says North Korean Defense Ministry official
The head of the North Korean Defense Ministry’s Department of External Military Affairs slammed the US for pushing for an escalation of the conflict and trying to change the situation in Ukraine at any cost
Battlegroup South improves frontline positions — Russian Defense Ministry
Forces of Russia’s Battlegroups East and West have moved to more advantageous positions in the special military operation zone
Zelensky says Kiev negotiating with Washington its support for next 10 years
According to Zelensky, Kiev wants this agreement with the United States to be "the strongest" one among similar documents it has already signed or is planning to sign with other allies
No conditions for talks with Kiev at this time — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stated that the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin "is well-known"
Operation in Rafah to have ‘devastating’ impact on Middle East — UN chief
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres recalled that more than 1.2 million people are seeking shelter in Rafah
Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup destroys 21 Ukrainian drone control centers in past day
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 50 militants, an M777 howitzer, ten mortars, five boats, said Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo
Armenia still CSTO members, wants its mechanisms to operate duly — top diplomat
It is necessary to make efforts to ensure due operation of all mechanisms within it, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirziyan said
Russian air defense forces block Ukrainian attempt to use ATACMS on Crimea — politician
The Ukrainians used several ATACMS ballistic missiles in an attempt to attack civilians on the peninsula
Republika Srpska president praises Moscow-Banja Luka relations, favors strengthening them
Milorad Dodik also touched upon the topic of sanctions mentioned by Patrushev earlier
Fire in Ulan-Ude suburb put out — emergencies ministry
Seventeen summer cottages have burnt down
NATO defense ministers to discuss support for Ukraine in Brussels on May 16
The first session will see the Chiefs of Defense meet in a NATO-Ukraine Council format to discuss Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation on the ground, and NATO and Allied continued support to Ukraine
Ukrainian army loses up to 135 troops, two cars in South Donetsk area
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian military personnel repelled two enemy attacks
Senior security official says Russia isn’t at war with Ukraine
Nikolay Patrushev said Ukrainian traditions are familiar to Russians, just like the Russian heritage is inseparable from Ukrainian culture
Russian troops in Crimea receive S-400 antiaircraft missile system
The S-400 Triumf is the newest long-range antiaircraft missile system, designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, it can also be used against ground objectives
Russian troops pummel Ukrainian army, equipment in 131 areas over past day
It is reported that Russian forces repulsed four counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 5th and 92nd assault brigades near the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Clashes between protesters and police begin in Tbilisi
Several protesters have been detained
European banks’ tax payments in Russia rise four-fold in 2023 — newspaper
The Financial Times notes that more than half of the European banks’ tax payments correspond to Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International
Germany supplied Kiev with many weapons without mentioning publicly — top German diplomat
"We supplied anti-tank missile systems, Stinger man-portable air defense systems and other weapons that we never talked about publicly, so these deliveries could happen quickly," Annalena Baerbock noted
20 houses on fire near Ulan-Ude
Firefighting operation involved more than 70 rescuers and 19 fire vehicles
Russia to launch missile ship Taifun, patrol ship Viktor Veliky in May
A solemn ceremony will be held at the Gorky Zelenodolsk shipyard
Putin praises liberation of Maryinka as success, thanks military servicemen
The Russian leader is going to talk to Shoigu separately to discuss further plans for the special military operation following the liberation of Maryinka
Majority of Germans against sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine — poll
37% favored such supplies
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Russian drone operators destroy Ukrainian positions near Semyonovka, Spornoye
Troops of the combat group "South" destroyed Ukrainian positions near two settlements
New York resident pleads guilty to conspiracy to smuggle drone technology to Russia
According to the US Department of Justice, the man may face up to five years in jail
US authorizes energy-related transactions with Russian banks until November 1
According to the document, the banks in question include the Central Bank of Russia, VTB, Alfa Bank, Sberbank, Vneshekonombank, Otkrytiye, Sovkombank, Rosbank, Zenit and Sankt-Peterburg
Moscow urges international bodies to stop covering up Kiev role in Bucha events — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that previous calls by Russia for international organizations, including agencies of the United Nations, to conduct a serious investigation have to date remained unanswered
Houthis attack two commercial vessels, two US destroyers
Movement’s representative Yahya Saria said that the Ansar Allah delivered drone strikes on two US destroyers in the Red Sea. According to him, the hits "reached their targets"
Medvedev vows Moscow's response to US law on seizing Russia's frozen assets will sting
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman suggested enacting legislation to allow Russia to confiscate assets belonging to the citizens of unfriendly countries
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
People's artist of Russia, singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky in TASS special project Top Officials
NATO views Russian ‘invasion’ of neighboring member as unlikely in near future — WSJ
The bloc worries that Russia "might spark conflict" in neighboring NATO member countries in the shorter term though, the newspaper wrote
Russian troops wipe out military train with Western armaments in DPR over past day
Russian troops improved their tactical position and repelled eight Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Another Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
Earlier in the day, the ministry reported downing of three Ukrainian drones
Report on alleged North Korean missile in Ukraine made by non-field experts — UN source
"There were three experts: on finance, general issues and the nuclear program", the source said
Russian court arrests in absentia four foreign agents charged with terrorism
"The court has selected a measure of restraint for Garry Kasparov, Gennady Gudkov, Yevgenia Chirikova and Ivan Tyutrin, charged with establishing and heading a terrorist society, funding terrorist activity and justifying it publicly," the court said
Tucker Carlson interviews Russian philosopher Dugin
The interview lasted over 20 minutes
Russia’s Battlegroup South repels attacks of Ukrainian assault groups in three directions
The head of the group's press center, Vadim Astafiev, said that artillery in the area of ​​​​the village of Ivano-Daryevka destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle
Leader of Georgia’s largest opposition party beaten by police at rally — report
Levan Khabeishvili is a chairman of the party called United National Movement
