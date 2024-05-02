MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky cannot be a legitimate president after May 21 under the Ukrainian constitution, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party (outlawed in Ukraine), said in an interview with TASS.

"Under Ukraine’s constitution, Zelensky cannot act as president after May 21. But has he ever abided by law?" he said.

The West, according to Medvedchuk, "supports Zelensky because he is a cynical extremist who has ruined his country for the sake of his morbid ambitions, who have thrown the Ukrainian people into the fire of war."

"Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fall victims, millions have lost their homes and jobs," he went on to say. "The problem is not that after May 21 Zelensky will be an illegitimate president, but that Ukraine has already lost its statehood and there is nothing to talks about here.".