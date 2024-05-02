Russian forces use Kornet anti-tank system to hit heavy Ukrainian drone

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian Baba Yaga heavy drone was shot down by soldier of Russia’s Battlegroup South, the Russian defense ministry said.

"In the nighttime, the crew of a Kornet anti-tank missile system received data that a Ukrainian heavy copter dubbed Baba Yaga was flying at a low altitude near their positions. <…> It took several minutes to identify the coordinates of the aerial vehicle, which was destroyed by an anti-tank projectile," it said and posted a corresponding video.

According to the ministry, man-portable anti-tank missile systems are widely used in coordination with drone operators to hit the enemy positions.