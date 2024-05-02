MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zenesky’s team will be severely punished wherever they might be, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party (outlawed in Ukraine), said.

"The Zelensky gang, his closest mates, their accomplices and those who committed crimes against civilians who were burnt to death in Odessa, and those whose criminal actions entailed thousands of deaths in the course of hostilities must be severely punished. They should receive just punishment no matter which country they may be staying," said in an interview with TASS dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Odessa tragedy.

"We know the names of these scumbags, we know everything about their crimes. This list is available on the Other Ukraine’s website," he added.