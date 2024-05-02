Russia to continue cooperating with other countries mitigating sanctions-related risks

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia will continue cooperation with other countries, mitigating risks related to US sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing, adding that Washington’s restrictions are unable to violate expansion of relations with other countries.

"The US continues putting blatant pressure on those countries (whose legal entities are sanctioned - TASS), with companies being affected," he said. "However, this is unable to violate the development of our bilateral relations with those countries, the countries are interested in it, they maintain sovereignty," Peskov added.

Russia plans to continue cooperation with other countries, and concurrently "mitigate risks related to such unfriendly, or rather hostile manifestations," he noted.

The statement by US President Joe Biden who included Russia along with China and Japan in a list of "xenophobic" countries, contradicts the reality and unmasks the US itself, Peskov noted.

"We believe that this statement reflects the reality the other way around," he said and mentioned a couple of examples of the US policy. "Is it Russia that imposes sometimes absolutely lawless restrictions against companies, relying solely on criteria of national identity? Is it Russia that chases people of specific nationality? No, it is not Russia, but an absolutely different country that is doing it," Peskov said.