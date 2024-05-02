Russia holds rehearsal of Victory Day air parade over Moscow

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Tactical aircraft flew over Moscow’s Red Square in a rehearsal of Russia’s Victory Day air parade, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

At least two groups of aircraft, namely, a flight of Su-27 fighter jets, and also Su-25 close support aircraft flew over Moscow’s Red Square, releasing fumes in the colors of the Russian national flag.

The Victory Day Parade devoted to the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany will traditionally take place on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. A final rehearsal of Russia’s Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will take place on May 5.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier that this year the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will involve over 9,000 troops, 75 weapons systems, and also aircraft. Overall, military parades will take place in 28 Russian cities on May 9 and involve more than 50,000 troops and about 1,000 items of armament and military hardware.