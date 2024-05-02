Russia making incremental progress in special operation — US intelligence official

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. Russia is steadily making headway in its special military operation in Ukraine and could achieve some breakthroughs, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said.

"Russia is making incremental progress on the battlefield with the potential for tactical breakthroughs along the front lines in areas such as Donetsk and Kharkov," she told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Haines also said China’s alleged provision of dual-use components and materials to Russia is "one of several factors that tilted the momentum on the battlefield in Ukraine in Moscow's favor."

She said the supplies accelerated a "reconstitution of Russia's military strength" after a "costly" start of the country’s special military operation.

"When it comes to Ukraine, we assess that President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin thinks that domestic and international trends are in his favor," the official said.

She also said the US believes the conflict is unlikely to end anytime soon.