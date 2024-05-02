China strongly opposes illegal unilateral US sanctions — embassy

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. China strongly opposes illegal unilateral US sanctions against Chinese companies, Liu Pengyu, the spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, has told TASS.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes the US’s illegal unilateral sanctions," he stressed, while commenting on the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Washington on Wednesday, which affected, among others, 21 companies in China.

"We will uphold the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies," he added.

On May 1, the US Department of the Treasury has unveiled Washington's new package of anti-Russian sanctions. The list of those facing restrictions includes 29 individuals and more than 250 legal entities from several countries.