Russia calls for investigating mass graves in Gaza — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 2. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has called for an independent international investigation of mass graves in the Gaza Strip.

"Horrid reports about mass graves found in the enclave have recently appeared. An independent international investigation in needed to bring the criminals to responsibility," he said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly following the United States vetoing the UN Security Council resolution on admitting Palestine as a full-fledged UN member.

The Russian diplomat noted that many cities in the Gaza Strip have been totally destroyed, with hospitals and schools "razed to the ground."

"According to UNMAS’ (United Nations Mine Action Service) estimates, it will take 14 years to clear Gaza of unexploded munitions. Prospects for reaching a lasting agreement on the cessation of hostilities are vague. It should be noted that after the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire for the period of Ramadan, the United States rushed to say that this resolution is not legally binding and only added oil to the fire by giving West Jerusalem leeway not only in the enclave but also on the West Bank," he said, adding that since October 7, 2023, Israeli settlers, "with the connivance of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces)," have killed at least 18 Palestinians. Some 1,200 Palestinians have been forced to leave their land, with their houses being ruined, he noted.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for granting immediate access to the sites of mass burials in the Gaza Strips for independent investigators.

On April 7, the Israeli army withdrew the 98th Division, which had been conducting operations in Khan Yunis for four months, from southern Gaza. A larger part of the city has been ruined, with major damage being done to roads and infrastructure.

According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, more than 330 bodies have been recovered from mass graves following Israeli troops’ withdrawal.