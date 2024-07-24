Russia, Africa can reach a new stage of relations based on valuable history

DAR ES SALAAM/Tanzania/, July 24. /TASS/. A new stage in the development of Russian-African relations will be based on the history of valuable ties between the state and the continent, said Fyodor Lukyanov, director for scientific work of the Valdai International Discussion Club, at a session within the framework of the second Russian-African conference of the Valdai Club.

"Russian-African ties are very close, valuable and long-standing. The developments we seek in the future will be based on these principles," he said.

However, Lukyanov emphasized that "a new era is a completely different world," and building relationships in it is important not only by relying on history but also by "creating something entirely new."

About the conference

The second Russian-African conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club opened on July 24 in Dar es Salaam. It brought together around 40 experts from Russia and East Africa, who will discuss models for Moscow’s cooperation with African nations after the Russia-Africa summit, which took place one year ago in Russia’s second largest city, St. Petersburg.