Russian budget revenues growing, no spare money — Putin

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian budget revenues are growing but there is no spare money in the country, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with chairman of the Russian Accounts Chamber Boris Kovalchuk.

"Yes, we have the budget revenues growing, and the deficit is minimal, non-oil and gas revenues have a good performance, oil and gas ones have the incremental growth but there is no spare money," the head of state said.

"Therefore, I very much expect that you will keep a close eye on the financial discipline," Putin added, addressing Kovalchuk.