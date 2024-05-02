Hamas to release Israeli soldiers, hostages under deal with Jerusalem — TV

DUBAI, May 2. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement pledges to release all serving female Israeli soldiers held hostage, as well as three civilian and military hostages for every three days of the agreement thereafter, under the terms of the framework ceasefire agreement, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen reported, citing a copy of the document.

According to the TV channel, the framework agreement will aim to "return to sustainable peace and provide the necessary measures for a ceasefire." It is noted that the document provides for three phases, each of which will last about 40 days.

During the first phase, Israeli troops will be withdrawn to the eastern border of the Gaza Strip and all military flights over the enclave will be restricted. This should facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region and allow some refugees to return home. In addition, Hamas must release all female Israeli soldiers held hostage since October 7, 2023, and Israel must release 40 Palestinian prisoners from its jails for each soldier, including those sentenced to life imprisonment.

By the end of the first phase, Hamas must also release all surviving hostages over the age of 50, as well as all sick and wounded. In return, Israel commits to release 20 Palestinian children and women for every Israeli released, as well as 20 people over the age of 50, sick and wounded from among the prisoners in Israeli jails.

The second phase, lasting 42 days, will involve agreeing on and implementing measures to achieve sustainable peace and identifying and beginning work on the comprehensive reconstruction of destroyed homes, civilian facilities and infrastructure. The third phase will include the exchange of bodies and remains of the dead from both sides after their identification. Egypt, Qatar and the United States will act as guarantors of the agreement.

Earlier, it was reported that Egypt handed over to Hamas an initiative agreed upon with the Israeli side, which includes the release of 20 to 40 hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a ceasefire. A Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo to present to the Egyptian side its response to the latest ceasefire proposal. In addition, thr source of Egypt’s Al-Qahera el-Ekhbariya TV said that an agreement between Hamas and Israel is likely to be reached "within the next few days, despite individual reservations.".