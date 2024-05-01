Serbia sees China as reliable ally — candidate for premiership

BELGRADE, May 1. /TASS/. China is a reliable ally and strategic partner of Serbia, Milos Vucevic, a candidate for prime minister and chairman of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party has said.

"I will emphasize the importance of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Serbia and the People's Republic of China. This year’s highest point will be the ratification and entry into force of the free trade agreement, which will open the vast Chinese market to our businesses," Vucevic said. "Despite the contradictory views of many in the West, China is a friendly country for us. It is an unwavering partner and a reliable ally in defending our territorial integrity. Our commitment to the 'one-China policy' will not change."

Vucevic expressed the certainty that the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to Belgrade "will mark a new stage in the development of the firm friendship between Serbia and China."

Serbian Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade Tomislav Momirovic said earlier that the cooperation between Serbia and China had grown above the level of strategic partnership and reached a new, higher stage.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s press-service earlier said that the Chinese leader will be in Serbia on a state visit on May 7 and 8. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying specified that Xi Jinping would tour France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5 to 10.