Russian air defenses down fourth Ukrainian UAV over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a fourth Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"At about 3:10 p.m. Moscow time [12:10 p.m. GMT] on May 2, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an aircraft-type UAV against facilities on Russian territory was foiled. Alert air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems had intercepted three Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region.

Another Ukrainian UAV was shot down in the Belgorod Region overnight to Wednesday.