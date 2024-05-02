French politician demands Macron drop plans to send troops to Ukraine

PARIS, May 2. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, has demanded France’s President Emmanuel Macron drop plans to send troops to Ukraine.

"Stop making irresponsible statements that can lead to the worst. No troops, no weapons and not a single euro for Ukraine. Enough! We need peace!" Philippot wrote on the X social media platform.

The French president said earlier in an interview with The Economist that sending troops to Ukraine could be considered based on Kiev’s request if Russian forces broke through the front lines. He added that many countries understood Paris’s approach and agreed "that this position was a good thing."

Macron said on February 26 that some 20 Western countries taking part in a Paris meeting on further assistance for Kiev had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. According to Macron, no consensus was reached on the issue but such a possibility cannot be ruled out in the future.