Accusations of Russia using chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces unfounded — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Accusations of Russia's alleged use of chemical weapons against the Ukrainian armed forces are groundless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing.

"We have seen the news on this issue. As always, such accusations are absolutely unfounded, not supported by anything," the spokesman said, commenting on US statements that Russia allegedly used chloropicrin against the Ukrainian military.

"Russia was and remains committed to its obligations under international law in the aforementioned area," Peskov emphasized.

Earlier, the US State Department said that Russia allegedly used chloropicrin against the Ukrainian armed forces. The corresponding statement was referenced by the press service of the State Department in connection with the introduction by Washington of a new package of sanctions against Moscow. On this basis, the US imposed sanctions against Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) Protection Troops. In addition, the Research Institute of Applied Acoustics and the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry were sanctioned.